Rain or shine, it’s risky work as ever for railway gangmen

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Carrying an iron rod, hammer and other metallic tools, a gangman or track maintainer walks anywhere between seven and 12 kilometres a day, inspecting railway tracks. While summer is harsh on them, considering the stretch having to be covered under the scorching sun, with implements weighing around 20 kg, the monsoon season makes it no better, they say, with it bringing along its own set of challenges.

Talking about the ‘monsoon patrolling’ by the Railway where the gangman plays a key role in ensuring safety, Shekar*, a gangman himself, said, “Starting the monsoon patrolling at 4 pm, we would reach the station for duty and mark our attendance. We would then walk along the tracks, inspecting for waterlogging or other issues. When we approach bridges, we would check the water level under them. After 8 pm, one more gangman would join me in inspection. A gangman usually clocks eight hours of duty. So my shift will end at midnight. From 12 am to 8 am, another gangman with a support staffer would continue inspecting the tracks.”

The rain spells, however, bring with them concerns for the gangmen. “We must use boots and raincoats, especially during the rainy season. The use of boots would ensure some safety from snakebite and the raincoat, protection from rain. But, when you walk for long hours in them, you sweat a lot. So sometimes we would avoid using them and start walking with an umbrella. But this is very risky and many gangmen have faced accidents due to this. The major risk is that if one uses the umbrella during heavy rain, sometimes they may not hear an approaching train. But the presence of a support person and walking on the opposite track often ensure some safety. However, we are actually putting our lives at risk for the Railways during such inspections,” said Murugan*, another gangman.

The ground-level staff also mention high medical expenses. “It is a very tough job. At the end of the day, the reward for the safety job would be a heavy muscle strain and back pain. Our basic salary is about Rs 18,000 and risk allowance is Rs 2,700. The annual amount of Rs 5,000 paid for dress allowance is not sufficient as we have to spend more money; our clothes get damaged as we work hard during the summer and rainy seasons. If the Railways can pay about Rs 10,000 towards uniform allowance to station masters, why can’t it give us more money? We have several times come across dead bodies on the tracks and it often gives us sleepless nights. But, there is no one to hear our struggles,” said Elagovan, a retired gangman.

*Names changed on request