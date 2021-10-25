Relocating statues may lead to law and order issues in Tamil Nadu, warn politicians, officials

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The recent order by the Madras High Court to remove statues of personalities in public places has caused concern among government officials, as they fear the move could lead to law and order issues.

The court had disposed of a petition challenging the orders to remove a BR Ambedkar statue in Ranipet district. Justice SM Subramaniam had directed the State government to identify statues of various political leaders and personalities across the State and relocate them to a 'leader's park'.

While further response to the direction is awaited from the government, the court order has already caused concern among community leaders and administrators.

"The statue of our leader in the city is an honour for our community and we wouldn't allow any attempts to move it. The statues have been erected as a show of support and respect to the leaders and, as a symbol of their values. They are a reminder that the leaders strove for our rights. It will be unfair and would be a serious issue if the government considers the plan to relocate it," said a senior functionary from the VOC Peravai.

In Tiruchy district there are a total of 152 statues, of which 35 are of former CM MG Ramachandran, 29 of Periyar, 20 others of Kamarajar and 17 of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tamizhnathan, a VCK functionary, also voiced a similar opinion. "The statue of Ambedkar in a colony provides the people a sense of security and strength.

They are very crucial for the people's lives, and removing it would lead to dire consequences. The government should take an informed call regarding this."

Recently a rumour was spread that the Muthraiyur statue on Bharathidasan Salai was planned to be relocated to facilitate the construction of an elevated corridor. This triggered an outrage among several Muthraiyur associations and they staged a widespread protest in the city.

Speaking on the issue, an official from the Revenue department said, "We haven't yet received any instruction. We should see if the government decides to appeal against the order or take any action. But, trying to relocate the statues is a critical issue which could cause severe law and order issues. It will be difficult to control the cadre of different communities."