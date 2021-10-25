STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tusks missing from dead elephant in Tamil Nadu's Boluvampatti forest range

The staff of Boluvampatti forest range noticed a pair of tusks missing from an elephant carcass suspected to be aged between 25 to 30 years. 

Published: 25th October 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant tusks seized

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Officials of the Coimbatore forest division began investigation about the missing tusks from an elephant carcass at Kariyan Padugai forest coming under the Boluvampatti forest range on Sunday.  The staff of Boluvampatti forest range noticed a pair of tusks missing from an elephant carcass suspected to be aged between 25 to 30 years. 

“The animal could have died 40 days ago with most parts of flesh eaten by wild boars and porcupine. We have recovered only the animal’s skeleton,” said the District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar. The DFO said that the team did not recover tusks from the carcass as it was missing and another team was formed to investigate the case.

Boluvampatti forest range officials registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further investigation is on. It is suspected that the poachers could have stolen the tusks from the dead animal. 
This is second case in which poachers have stolen the tusks from dead elephants in Tamil Nadu in the recent months.

A 35-year-old tusker was found dead with tusk missing at Sadayanparai, Udumalai forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), on August 3. In connection with this, two tribals have been arrested and search is on for two others. Officials of the Coimbatore forest division said that information will be obtained after arrest of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore forest division Kariyan Padugai forest Boluvampatti forest range Wildlife Protection Act 1972 District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar Missing elephant tusks caracass
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp