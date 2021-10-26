30% breast cancer cases reported in young women: Docs

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Oncologists say they have been observing a 'disturbing trend' in terms of breast cancer -- increase in the number of young women being diagnosed. The average age of women getting it has come down from 60 to 40 in a decade, they add.

Dr S Suresh Kumar, Associate Professor of Department of Medical Oncology, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), says that one in three cases of breast cancer at the hospital were women in their 30s and 40s.

Dr K N Srinivasan, Consultant Radiation Oncologist and Nuclear Medicine Physician at Dr G Viswanathan - CBCC cancer center, says, "I have seen a steady and sharp increase in breast cancer patients from 2000 to 2015. The increase is alarming. The number of cases in Tiruchy is on par with other metropolitan cities."

Doctors attribute detection of cancer at young age to several reasons, including early menarche, less number of months of breastfeeding, food habits and lifestyle changes.

"Early menarche can also be a reason. Girls attain menarche as early as 10 years. Also, women get pregnant at later ages," says Dr Suresh. Meanwhile, Dr Srinivasan point out to poor breastfeeding practice. "The number of breast feeding months had come down a lot. Lactation and pregnancy protects the breast.

However, since the past 2-3 years, there has been a strong campaign for breast feeding in the State and we hope to see good results 5-8 years from now," he says.

Dr G Govindaraj, Managing Director, Harshamitra Super Speciality Cancer Centre & Research Institute says there were more pre-menopausal cases due to change in food habits, adolescent obesity and high intake of fats. "There is an increased awareness among young women, and hence high detection of cases. We are seeing more patients in young age group, including unmarried girls, coming forward to taking up tests and check-ups," he adds.

Doctors say that it is very pertinent for women to do regular self-examinations of the breast.

"Women must examine their breasts every month seven days after their periods. Once they start examining on a regular basis, they can detect changes very soon," says Dr Suresh, adding, "Young women can get an ultrasound done first, rather than a mammogram. Ultrasound works better in young women. If your doctor observes anything, they will do a biopsy next." Early detection offers the best chance for cure, doctors advise.