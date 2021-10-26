STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

30% breast cancer cases reported in young women: Docs

Doctors attribute detection of cancer at young age to several reasons, including early menarche, less number of months of breastfeeding, food habits and lifestyle changes.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Representational Photo

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Oncologists say they have been observing a 'disturbing trend' in terms of breast cancer -- increase in the number of young women being diagnosed. The average age of women getting it has come down from 60 to 40 in a decade, they add.

Dr S Suresh Kumar, Associate Professor of Department of Medical Oncology, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), says that one in three cases of breast cancer at the hospital were women in their 30s and 40s.

Dr K N Srinivasan, Consultant Radiation Oncologist and Nuclear Medicine Physician at Dr G Viswanathan - CBCC cancer center, says, "I have seen a steady and sharp increase in breast cancer patients from 2000 to 2015. The increase is alarming. The number of cases in Tiruchy is on par with other metropolitan cities."

Doctors attribute detection of cancer at young age to several reasons, including early menarche, less number of months of breastfeeding, food habits and lifestyle changes.

"Early menarche can also be a reason. Girls attain menarche as early as 10 years. Also, women get pregnant at later ages," says Dr Suresh. Meanwhile, Dr Srinivasan point out to poor breastfeeding practice. "The number of breast feeding months had come down a lot. Lactation and pregnancy protects the breast.

However, since the past 2-3 years, there has been a strong campaign for breast feeding in the State and we hope to see good results 5-8 years from now," he says.

Dr G Govindaraj, Managing Director, Harshamitra Super Speciality Cancer Centre & Research Institute says there were more pre-menopausal cases due to change in food habits, adolescent obesity and high intake of fats. "There is an increased awareness among young women, and hence high detection of cases. We are seeing more patients in young age group, including unmarried girls, coming forward to taking up tests and check-ups," he adds.

Doctors say that it is very pertinent for women to do regular self-examinations of the breast.

"Women must examine their breasts every month seven days after their periods. Once they start examining on a regular basis, they can detect changes very soon," says Dr Suresh, adding, "Young women can get an ultrasound done first, rather than a mammogram. Ultrasound works better in young women. If your doctor observes anything, they will do a biopsy next." Early detection offers the best chance for cure, doctors advise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oncologists Breast cancer Young Women
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp