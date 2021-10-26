Buying sweets? Be careful with colour, cautions food safety department officials

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Taking a cue from the saying 'Don't judge a book by its cover', food safety officials have cautioned the public to 'not judge a sweet by its colour'. As sweet shops and bakeries are gearing for Deepavali sale, officials flagged the quality of the delicacies and ingredients used.

As Covid-19 restrictions are also in force, Food Safety Department (FSD) has warned sweet shops to follow social distancing strictly and to prepare sweets and savouries in a hygienic way.

Speaking to TNIE, District Designated Officer for FSD Dr Kathiravan said the government had made it compulsory for all sweet and savoury producers, including people who run Deepavali chits, to get a licence from the FSD. The permitted quantity of colouring agent is 100 mg for one kg. Also, the silver leaf, used on top of sweets, should be in food grade, and the one made from animal origin is not permitted.

"If the sweets or savouries are sold in packed boxes, they should contain the name of the food item, name and address of the manufacturer with contact number, date of manufacturing/packaging, batch/lot number, net weight, MRP, best before/use by date, vegetarian/non-vegetarian symbol, FSSAI licence number, list of ingredients, nutritional information, information about food additives like preservatives, colouring agents, flavours etc., name of the country from which it is imported and instruction for use. If the items are displayed in trays for sales, a small board carrying manufacturing and expiry dates should be displayed before them," the official said.

The general public may send a picture of the food item to the FSD WhatsApp number 94440-42322 if they found it to be of poor quality, the officer said.