STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Buying sweets? Be careful with colour, cautions food safety department officials

As Covid-19 restrictions are also in force, Food Safety Department (FSD) has warned sweet shops to follow social distancing strictly and to prepare sweets and savouries in a hygienic way.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Taking a cue from the saying 'Don't judge a book by its cover', food safety officials have cautioned the public to 'not judge a sweet by its colour'. As sweet shops and bakeries are gearing for Deepavali sale, officials flagged the quality of the delicacies and ingredients used.

As Covid-19 restrictions are also in force, Food Safety Department (FSD) has warned sweet shops to follow social distancing strictly and to prepare sweets and savouries in a hygienic way.

Speaking to TNIE, District Designated Officer for FSD Dr Kathiravan said the government had made it compulsory for all sweet and savoury producers, including people who run Deepavali chits, to get a licence from the FSD. The permitted quantity of colouring agent is 100 mg for one kg. Also, the silver leaf, used on top of sweets, should be in food grade, and the one made from animal origin is not permitted.

"If the sweets or savouries are sold in packed boxes, they should contain the name of the food item, name and address of the manufacturer with contact number, date of manufacturing/packaging, batch/lot number, net weight, MRP, best before/use by date, vegetarian/non-vegetarian symbol, FSSAI licence number, list of ingredients, nutritional information, information about food additives like preservatives, colouring agents, flavours etc., name of the country from which it is imported and instruction for use. If the items are displayed in trays for sales, a small board carrying manufacturing and expiry dates should be displayed before them," the official said.

The general public may send a picture of the food item to the FSD WhatsApp number 94440-42322 if they found it to be of poor quality, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hygienic Covid-19 Food Safety Department sweets and savouries
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp