DMK, MDMK men get the boot for helping rebels

Published: 26th October 2021

By Express News Service

TENKASI: DMK union secretaries of Kadayam and Melaneelithanallur and MDMK union secretary of Melaneelithanallur were suspended for allegedly helping rebel candidates in their respective panchayat councils win chairman post. 

A DMK leader said Chairman of Kadayam Union Council M Chellammal and Chairman of Melaneelithanallur Union Council M Madhavi are not party’s choice. “DMK officially fielded A Jayakumar in Kadayam. We expected Jayakumar to be elected unopposed as chairperson. However, at the last minute, DMK’s Kadayam Union Secretary Kumar fielded Chellammal, a DMK councillor from Ward 10, as rebel candidate,” he added. Chellammal later won the indirect election.

“In Melaneelithanallur Union, the party officially fielded Muthumari. But, DMK Union secretary Raja fielded Madhavi as rebel candidate. She became chairman by getting eight votes,” said the DMK leader. 

The DMK has suspended Kumar and Raja from the primary membership for anti-party activities and MDMK district secretary T M Rajendran told TNIE his party has suspended Melaneelithanallur Union Secretary Singapuli Sasikumar for helping Madhavi.

