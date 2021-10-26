STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fire at cracker shop kills five in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district

According to sources, a grocery shop functioning on the Kallakurichi road opened a firecracker shop a few days back and stocked the crackers in the first floor of the building.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Aftermath of the fire accident at a cracker shop at Shankarapuram in Kallakurichi district

Aftermath of the fire accident at a cracker shop at Shankarapuram in Kallakurichi district. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident at Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district, a fire broke out at a grocery shop selling crackers on Tuesday evening, killing five persons and injuring eight. Four of the deceased were identified as Kaleed (23), Shah Alam (24), Shake Basheer (72) and Ayyasamy (65) while the identity of the fifth person is yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to sources, many among the eight, admitted to the government hospital in Kallakurichi with burn injuries, are in serious condition. The rescue operation is continuing as police fear more people might have been in the building.

The police suspect the cause of fire to be a spark from an electric line. Further inquiry is on. "Rescue operation is continuing. We suspect a few more are stuck inside," said the police.

According to sources, a grocery shop functioning on the Kallakurichi road opened a firecracker shop a few days back and stocked the crackers in the first floor of the building. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out amid the stocked crackers and they started exploding one after the other.

Soon, a massive fire spread through the entire building. Based on information, fire and rescue personnel from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire after a two-hour long struggle.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the fire accident, Chief Minister MK Stalin granted a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. He also said that Rs 1 lakh each would be given to those who have suffered injuries and are under intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister EV Velu visited the site and the government hospital on Tuesday night, and inquired about the condition of the injured persons admitted there. It may be recalled that in April this year, a man and his two young grandsons were killed in a fire accident at their cracker shop at Latheri in Vellore district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallakurichi Kallakurichi fire cracker shop fire Cracker shop explosion
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp