Fire at cracker shop kills five in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident at Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district, a fire broke out at a grocery shop selling crackers on Tuesday evening, killing five persons and injuring eight. Four of the deceased were identified as Kaleed (23), Shah Alam (24), Shake Basheer (72) and Ayyasamy (65) while the identity of the fifth person is yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to sources, many among the eight, admitted to the government hospital in Kallakurichi with burn injuries, are in serious condition. The rescue operation is continuing as police fear more people might have been in the building.

The police suspect the cause of fire to be a spark from an electric line. Further inquiry is on. "Rescue operation is continuing. We suspect a few more are stuck inside," said the police.

According to sources, a grocery shop functioning on the Kallakurichi road opened a firecracker shop a few days back and stocked the crackers in the first floor of the building. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out amid the stocked crackers and they started exploding one after the other.

Soon, a massive fire spread through the entire building. Based on information, fire and rescue personnel from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire after a two-hour long struggle.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the fire accident, Chief Minister MK Stalin granted a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. He also said that Rs 1 lakh each would be given to those who have suffered injuries and are under intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister EV Velu visited the site and the government hospital on Tuesday night, and inquired about the condition of the injured persons admitted there. It may be recalled that in April this year, a man and his two young grandsons were killed in a fire accident at their cracker shop at Latheri in Vellore district.