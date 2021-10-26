Monsoon woes? WhatsApp issues to this number

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Waterlogging owing to heavy rains create a lot of trouble to residents, who often search for Corporation office's contact number online or take the trouble of visiting the nearest office in person to flag an issue. Though the Corporation has been maintaining a general complaints number (18001021994), awareness of its availability is poor and there has always been a need for a dedicated number to address rain-related issues. When TNIE brought up the issue with senior Corporation officials, they said a dedicated WhatsApp number 8300113000 has been created to raise such complaints.

"Senior officials will be monitoring the complaints received. People can complain about waterlogging, collapse of trees or any such incident and our team will immediately take action," a senior official said.

Sources said residents would soon have a better grievance system too. "Works on our Integrated Command and Control Centres are in the initial phase. Once they are fully operational, the city will have more facilities. We will also have a mobile centre to handle emergency situations. The centres would also have facilities to handle complaints in a fast track manner," an official said.

Meanwhile, a section of residents opined that the Corporation should give more publicity to its helpline number. "I was not aware of the Corporation having a toll free number for raising complaints (18001021994). The civic body should display helpline numbers at its offices and public places. It is good that they now have a dedicated WhatsApp number for rain-related issues. However, there are many who are not familiar with WhatsApp and social media platforms.

Therefore, the Corporation should consider opening a 24-hour helpline number during the monsoon season," said SV Vigneswaran, a senior citizen and resident of KK Nagar.