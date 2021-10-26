Pedestrians pushed to middle of road as festival shopping gathers steam

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Encroachments by traders and shopkeepers owing to Deepavali festival has pushed pedestrians to middle of the road, despite the availability of a pedestrian pathway on Coimbatore Road and Jawahar Bazaar.

The two areas are being thronged by festival shoppers and several new shops have popped up on the pathways. Various food chains too have appeared, serving food on the pavement in pushcarts and food trucks during evenings. Residents have urged the authorities to take action in this regard as moving on these roads poses threat to pedestrians and motorists.

Shopping at Jawahar Bazaar, Mithun Chakravarthy said, "Although there is a pedestrian pathway for people to use during festival shopping, we are unable to do do as small traders have occupied it. On one side are merchants, and on the other are haphazardly parked vehicles. So, we are forced to walk on the roads, keeping an eye on motorists who drive very close to us in a rash and negligent manner. The municipal officials must look into this issue and take steps."

Selvam, a small merchant trading on the pathways of Jawahar Bazaar, said "Unlike big stores, we don't use these pathways regularly or even on a daily basis.

We, small traders, use them only during festival season to celebrate the festival just like everybody. But, officials impose fine and take action against small merchants. They don't bat an eye when big showrooms encroach upon pathways. We will be carrying out our trade only until Deepavali."

Speaking to TNIE, Karur Municipal Commissioner Ramamoorthy said, "Currently, we have made arrangements for festival shoppers to park their vehicles at the Thiruvalluvar Ground near the bazaar to minimise congestion on the roads. While a few small merchants have been regularly trading during festival season, we have allowed them for a few days as they don't hinder pedestrian movement much. Officials have been told to regularly inspect the pathways for serious encroachments and take action."

Apart from these shops and food trucks, a TASMAC wine shop (No: 4921) located on Coimbatore Road has completely blocked the pedestrian pathway, for the benefit of its customers. A TASMAC official said, "The arrangement was made during the pandemic and is yet to be removed. We have notified the shop supervisor and officials to remove the logs blocking the pathway immediately."