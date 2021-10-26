STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Personal criticism of Vijay, film fraternity wrong, says counsel 

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh to be paid by him to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on an appeal by actor Vijay to remove the comments made against him by a Single-member Bench in July 2021.

In July, observing that film actors should not behave like ‘reel heroes’,  the Madras High Court had come down heavily on the actor’s plea seeking exemption of entry tax for his luxury car (Rolls Royce Ghost), imported from The UK in 2012.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh to be paid by him to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Vijay filed an appeal, seeking to remove the adverse comments from the High Court order. The actor’s counsel, Vijay Narayan, on Monday argued that it was wrongful of the judge to personally criticise the actor and, subsequently, the entire film fraternity. 

He also stated there was no need to criticise the car’s purchase as it was bought with money earned by hard work and the actor was hurt by the observations made by the Single-member Bench. The counsel said the actor had not evaded any tax. He had only exercised his constitutional right to challenge levy of tax like all others. The Bench on Monday reserved the verdict on the appeal.

Petitions challenging proceedings against promoters quashed
Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed a batch of 14 writ petitions challenging proceedings and attachment initiated against high-value promoters under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act of 1988. The petitioners, including S2 Spectrum mall in Perambur, IT Park Marg Square on OMR, and Ocean Spray Resort in Puducherry, approached the court that are not benamidars of V K Sasikala.

They also sought to quash the proceedings under the legislation. The Income Tax Department attached ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 1,600 crore holding the entities as benamidars and Sasikala as a beneficial owner. Nine properties in Chennai, Puducherry, and Coimbatore were allegedly procured soon after demonetisation in November 2016. The assets were purchased allegedly by Sasikala using Rs 1,500 crore-worth demonetised notes. Justice Anita Sumanth dismissed the writ petitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Vijay
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp