Personal criticism of Vijay, film fraternity wrong, says counsel 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on an appeal by actor Vijay to remove the comments made against him by a Single-member Bench in July 2021.

In July, observing that film actors should not behave like ‘reel heroes’, the Madras High Court had come down heavily on the actor’s plea seeking exemption of entry tax for his luxury car (Rolls Royce Ghost), imported from The UK in 2012.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh to be paid by him to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Vijay filed an appeal, seeking to remove the adverse comments from the High Court order. The actor’s counsel, Vijay Narayan, on Monday argued that it was wrongful of the judge to personally criticise the actor and, subsequently, the entire film fraternity.

He also stated there was no need to criticise the car’s purchase as it was bought with money earned by hard work and the actor was hurt by the observations made by the Single-member Bench. The counsel said the actor had not evaded any tax. He had only exercised his constitutional right to challenge levy of tax like all others. The Bench on Monday reserved the verdict on the appeal.

Petitions challenging proceedings against promoters quashed

Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed a batch of 14 writ petitions challenging proceedings and attachment initiated against high-value promoters under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act of 1988. The petitioners, including S2 Spectrum mall in Perambur, IT Park Marg Square on OMR, and Ocean Spray Resort in Puducherry, approached the court that are not benamidars of V K Sasikala.

They also sought to quash the proceedings under the legislation. The Income Tax Department attached ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 1,600 crore holding the entities as benamidars and Sasikala as a beneficial owner. Nine properties in Chennai, Puducherry, and Coimbatore were allegedly procured soon after demonetisation in November 2016. The assets were purchased allegedly by Sasikala using Rs 1,500 crore-worth demonetised notes. Justice Anita Sumanth dismissed the writ petitions.