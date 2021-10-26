STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain washes away profits of vegetable farmers

According to sources, excessive rainfall affected harvest-ready vegetables, creating massive demand at the markets across the State.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Excessive rain lashing continuously across the district has come as a cause for concern to  vegetable farmers. Though there is decent demand for vegetables in the market, farmers are finding it difficult to get a good price owing to involvement of middlemen. It may be noted that harvest season of vegetable has started in Tiruchy amid such a scenario.

According to sources, excessive rainfall affected harvest-ready vegetables, creating massive demand at the markets across the State. Vegetables such as tomato and onion saw a steep rise in market price last week with the former touching Rs 60 a kg and the latter Rs 50 a kg.

Speaking about current market price, MK Kamala Kannan, president of Gandhi Market Traders Welfare Association, said, “Arrival at the market is moderate. So, the price of all vegetables are slightly above normal owing to Deepavali season. As on Monday, tomato price stood between Rs 30 and Rs 40 a kg, potato Rs 30 a kg, onion Rs 40 a kg, bittergourd Rs 25 a kg, ladies finger between Rs 17 and Rs 25 a kg and shallot between Rs 15  and Rs 30 a kg. Prices might go up slightly next week owing to Deepavali.”

Though there is decent demand in the open market, local vegetable farmers are not getting much  benefit from it, thanks to the rain.

Tomato is being cultivated on about 250 hectares in Tiruchy. Speaking about hardships, Arivuazhagan, a farmer from Vaiyampatti, said, “Usually we harvest a minimum of 40 to 60 baskets (30 kg each). However, it has dropped between 10 to 20 baskets (over 3 to 5 baskets out of that will be taken out as damaged during grading process). Even though there is demand and the market price is decent, we are able to get only Rs 15 a kg. On an average, we faced a loss of Rs 20,000 per acre due to the prevailing rainfall.”

The lack of availability of adequate number of labourers delayed harvest process and led to tomatoes sustaining more damage. Farmers had to engage rural job scheme workers for the agricultural process, paying a salary.  “If we could have harvested the tomato earlier, we could have saved tonnes of the vegetable from going to waste,” one of the farmers said.

Mohan Dass, a farmer from Nachalur, said market prices constantly fluctuate based on the arrival. Though market price gets higher, traders purchase only at lesser prices from farmers, he rued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
excessive rainfall vegetables price
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp