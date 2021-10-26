STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Respond to plea challenging State law, govt told

The petition was filed by tenants against whom their landlords have filed cases seeking eviction for not holding a written tenancy agreement.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked the State to respond to a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Regulation and Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act (TNRRRLT), 2017.

The petition was filed by tenants against whom their landlords have filed cases seeking eviction for not holding a written tenancy agreement. Petitioner’s counsel P V S Giridhar submitted detailed arguments on whether the TNRRRLT Act falls in the List-III of the seventh schedule of the Constitution. The counsel further submitted that the State Act, which came into effect in 2019 and did not receive presidential assent, was repugnant to the provisions of the Transfer of Property Act and other Central Acts.

Hearing the arguments, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said prima facie the challenge does not appear to be worthy. “...It would imply that the State has exclusive authority over landlord-tenant matters...and matters pertaining to the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants can be dealt exclusively by the State,” the bench observed.

However, based on an undertaking given by landlords that no eviction would take place, the bench ordered the eviction proceedings against petitioners may continue unabated but only after a leave of the court is obtained if the petition is pending.  

“If the petition is disposed of by them, the eviction ought to be only in accordance with the law,” the order said. The bench posted the matter to November 10 and asked the State government to file a counter affidavit on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp