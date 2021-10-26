Respond to plea challenging State law, govt told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked the State to respond to a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Regulation and Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act (TNRRRLT), 2017.

The petition was filed by tenants against whom their landlords have filed cases seeking eviction for not holding a written tenancy agreement. Petitioner’s counsel P V S Giridhar submitted detailed arguments on whether the TNRRRLT Act falls in the List-III of the seventh schedule of the Constitution. The counsel further submitted that the State Act, which came into effect in 2019 and did not receive presidential assent, was repugnant to the provisions of the Transfer of Property Act and other Central Acts.

Hearing the arguments, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said prima facie the challenge does not appear to be worthy. “...It would imply that the State has exclusive authority over landlord-tenant matters...and matters pertaining to the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants can be dealt exclusively by the State,” the bench observed.

However, based on an undertaking given by landlords that no eviction would take place, the bench ordered the eviction proceedings against petitioners may continue unabated but only after a leave of the court is obtained if the petition is pending.

“If the petition is disposed of by them, the eviction ought to be only in accordance with the law,” the order said. The bench posted the matter to November 10 and asked the State government to file a counter affidavit on the matter.