STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Short gap between deadline to apply for 2,207 teaching posts and exam leaves aspirants confused

Sources said though the TRB has postponed the deadline to November 9, it has not made any changes to the dates for the computer-based examination to be held on November 13, 14 and 15

Published: 26th October 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

exam

A TRB official confirmed that it was difficult for the board to conduct the examination so soon after the deadline for applying (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The announcement by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) extending the deadline to apply for 2,207 post-graduate teacher posts has left many aspirants confused.

Sources said though the TRB has postponed the deadline to November 9, it has not made any changes to the dates for the computer-based examination to be held on November 13, 14 and 15.

As per the initial notification issued by TRB, the deadline for applying was October 17. Sources said on October 11, the board postponed the deadline to October 31. "Then the government issued an order citing that general category aspirants will be able to apply till 45 years of age. Following this, the board again postponed the date to November 9," they said.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an aspirant Davamani said the gap between the deadline for applying and the examination is very short. "The board will not be able to conduct the examination. Within such a short span of time, the TRB will not able to verify the documents and issue the hall tickets to the applicants. Since the aspirants are left in the dark about the situation, they are finding it difficult to prepare for the exam," she said.

A TRB official confirmed that it was difficult for the board to conduct the examination so soon after the deadline for applying. "TRB will announce the revised examination dates soon," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers Recruitment Board Madurai
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp