Short gap between deadline to apply for 2,207 teaching posts and exam leaves aspirants confused

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The announcement by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) extending the deadline to apply for 2,207 post-graduate teacher posts has left many aspirants confused.

Sources said though the TRB has postponed the deadline to November 9, it has not made any changes to the dates for the computer-based examination to be held on November 13, 14 and 15.

As per the initial notification issued by TRB, the deadline for applying was October 17. Sources said on October 11, the board postponed the deadline to October 31. "Then the government issued an order citing that general category aspirants will be able to apply till 45 years of age. Following this, the board again postponed the date to November 9," they said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an aspirant Davamani said the gap between the deadline for applying and the examination is very short. "The board will not be able to conduct the examination. Within such a short span of time, the TRB will not able to verify the documents and issue the hall tickets to the applicants. Since the aspirants are left in the dark about the situation, they are finding it difficult to prepare for the exam," she said.

A TRB official confirmed that it was difficult for the board to conduct the examination so soon after the deadline for applying. "TRB will announce the revised examination dates soon," he added.