Tenkasi: 40 artefacts thought to be over two millennia old found

By Express News Service

TENKASI: About 2,500-year-old artefacts were unearthed during the construction work in Thirumalapuram village near Vasudevanallur, said District Archaeological Officer Hari Gopalakrishnan on Monday.

More than 40 artefacts were found by construction workers. These included urns, spear, knife, copper bowl and iron slabs. “The construction workers were digging the ground to build a pathway for one Thangapazham. As soon as they found stones of different shapes at four-foot depth, they dug deeper and unearthed these artefacts. The officials of revenue and archeology departments visited Thirumalapuram village and inspected the artefacts,” said sources.

When contacted by TNIE, Gopalakrishnan said that the artefacts were 2500-year-old. “As of now, we have found the period of these artefacts by comparing it with the similar artefacts excavated in different parts of Tamil Nadu such as Adichanallur. However, it is up to the State government to confirm the era of these artefacts and give more information about it,” he added.

The District Archaeological Officer stated that he sent a detailed report on the discovery of these artefacts to the Department of Archaeology, asking for clarification on the next course of action. Sources said the officials have instructed the land owner to stop the construction works temporarily.