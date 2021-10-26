TN greets northeast monsoon as Bay of Bengal faces dip in pressure

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department has announced the onset of the northeast monsoon and the season’s first low pressure area, forming in Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu. Chennai and neighbouring coastal districts may receive heavy falls on October 28-29.

“In view of significant reduction in rainfall over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn today. Simultaneously, with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon has commenced over TN, Puducherry and Karaikal, and adjoining areas,” said S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre.

Weathermen said a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Tuesday. “It is likely to move westwards. A low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours,” as per All India Weather Forecast bulletin.

Isolated very heavy rainfall and fairly widespread rains are likely over TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal till October 29.

Heavy rain is likely to occur over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Namakkal, Karur, and Salem districts till October 27, and on October 28-29, the action may shift to Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and delta districts.

TN received 33% excess rainfall so far this month

Tamil Nadu has been receiving widespread rains for the past few days and most waterbodies and reservoirs have healthy water levels even before the onset of the monsoon. Pulipatti in Madurai received the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday.

Overall, the State has received 33 per cent excess rainfall so far this month. Independent forecaster Skymet Weather said under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu Coast and another broad cyclonic circulation lying over Comorinarea and Lakshadweep Sea, northeasterly stream is getting established over the Bay of Bengal, coastal TN and the south peninsula.

“Cloud cover with embedded convective clusters extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the coastline. These are ideal conditions for an emphatic onset of the northeast monsoon.” Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has alerted people along the banks of the Araniyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers. SDMA director N Subbaiyan said water levels in the rivers are expected to swell with catchment areas receiving good rains.

“We are using the Common Alert Protocol to alert people. We identify vulnerable areas and regardless of service provider, people in the areas get alert messages. Over three lakh messages were sent to people along the Araniyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers,” he said, adding that the Mullaperiyar dam situation is also being monitored.