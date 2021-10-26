STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN health secy flags second vaccine dose pendency, new Covid variant

This is an aspect in which Tamil Nadu is still falling short of the national average, he said.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a communication to the District Collectors on Monday, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said although the State had achieved 23.27 lakh vaccinations on Saturday, second dose pendency is increasing exponentially and stands at about 61 lakh now. “Just getting them vaccinated will give short-term results,” he said.  

He further said health teams in districts have been given specific instructions on how to work with local bodies, to increase daily vaccinations by using a “saturation approach” after identifying a line list of people who have not yet received their first dose and those who are eligible for a second dose.

Addressing the collectors, Radhakrishnan said the real issue, rather than absolute numbers achieved 
per day, is the percentage of population yet to be covered for the first and second doses. This is an aspect in which Tamil Nadu is still falling short of the national average, he said.

Talking about new variants of the  Coronavirus, the Health Secretary said, “Already, a new variant allegedly responsible for the rapid recent spread of disease in countries such as UK has been identified in Indore and is also reportedly found in 1 per cent of cases in Maharashtra. Considering the relaxations, strict adherence to SOPs is important.”

Apart from Covid, the health secretary also addressed the dengue issue amid the monsoon season. 
He said dengue fever cases have been on the rise in Avadi, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem and other areas, and if intensive mosquito source reduction is not implemented, the disease will spread even further, resulting in avoidable deaths.   

Radhakrishnan concluded by saying, “The next two months will determine how public health challenges are tackled. After such effective work in disease control by the district teams, let us not give away the gains made.”

Nilgiris Collector tests positive for Covid-19
Coimbatore: Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed sources in the health department. The Collector developed symptoms after one of her family members contracted the viral infection. She is recovering and the health department has tested the staff in the collectorate, sources added. ENS

J Radhakrishnan COVID 19 COVID vaccine COVID variant
