STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will transform rural Villupuram through education: First woman district panchayat vice chairperson

Sheeladevi was elected District Panchayat Ward Member from ward 10 (SC-Women) of Marakanam block in the recently concluded rural local body elections.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Entering politics after more than a decade of family life, 37-year-old S Sheeladevi, Villupuram’s first woman district panchayat vice chairperson, wants to dedicate her political life for the welfare of rural women. Sheeladevi was elected District Panchayat Ward Member from ward 10 (SC-Women) of Marakanam block in the recently concluded rural local body elections.

She was proposed as a candidate for the vice-chairperson post by the DMK and the VCK. “The victory is not mine, it belongs to the party and the ideals of Dalit movement spearheaded by Dr BR Ambedkar. Those ideals had rung well among the voters of Villupuram,” said Sheela. She is now focused on improving the lives of rural women in Villupuram through education and employment.

“I am planning to bring specially structured employment opportunities for rural women by identifying the resources they can easily obtain from this region,” she said. What’s more, Sheela stressed she wants to transform rural households in the district with more graduates. “Every child of a family must go to college, as education is the fuel of social reformation,” she said.

A graduate of Tamil literature from the Queen Mary’s College and a native of Chennai, Sheela moved to Tindivanam 17 years ago, after marrying VCK district secretary Cheran. Since then, she said, politics became a part of her life. She recalled an incident during the 2006 Assembly elections wherein her husband was allegedly threatened with death by opponent party members.

The police, who visited her home at the time, warned her of the dangers of being in politics. Remembering her terrified self back then, Sheela said, “I was five months pregnant when the police said I need to save my husband from getting killed. I couldn’t process how party politics affected the family, but, as years went by, I got used to it. Now, I want to give my share of service to democracy” Sheela and her husband Cheran had gone on a door-to-door campaign in the ward reaching out to 50,000 voters. She contested on an independent symbol (wrist watch) and won the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp