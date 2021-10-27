STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre allocates 90K metric tonnes of urea as fertiliser to TN following CM's request

Due to the increase in cultivation area, the need for urea, DAP and other fertilisers has gone up

Published: 27th October 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

Representational image

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a request by Chief Minister MK Stalin recently, the Union government has allocated 90,000 metric tonnes of urea to Tamil Nadu. The state government is also taking steps to make other fertilisers available for farmers. 

An official release here said thanks to the conducive monsoon rains, Samba cultivation has been taken up in 7.816 lakh hectares against the target of 13.747 lakh hectares this season. Also, during the current Samba (Rabi) season, millets, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton are expected to be cultivated in 24.829 lakh hectares. Due to this increase in cultivation area, the need for urea, DAP and other fertilisers has gone up. 

It said the Union government had provided 77,863 metric tonnes of urea to Tamil Nadu so far and has to give 63,000 metric tonnes of urea for this month. Similarly, with regard to DAP and potash too, Tamil Nadu has to get the rest of the quantities for this month. 

The release also said the SPIC has provided 25,212 metric tonnes of urea while MFL has given 26,185 metric tonnes of urea. Also, the SPIC and MFL would be providing 10,000 metric tonnes and 8,000 metric tonnes of urea respectively by the end of this month. As of now, steps are being taken to send the 4,000 metric tonnes of urea now in stock at Karaikal Harbour to the districts that require fertilisers immediately. 

Also, it is expected that a sizeable quantity of the 45,000 metric tonnes of DAP to arrive at Kakinada harbour on November 2 will be allocated to Tamil Nadu. Also, the state agriculture department is advising farmers to utilise other varieties of complex fertilisers instead of urea. So far, 60,634 metric tonnes of complex fertilisers have been supplied to farmers. Steps are being taken to get 45,000 metric tonnes of complex fertilisers from various companies by the end of this month. 

At present, 64,111 metric tonnes of urea, 23,654 metric tonnes of DAP, 35,590 metric tonnes of potash and 1,17,575 metric tonnes of complex fertilisers are in stock with private and retail fertiliser stores. 

