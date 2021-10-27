Illam Thedi Kalvi is sugar-coated poison: Dravidar Kazhagam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DK, the parent party of the DMK, has opposed the School Education Department’s Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education At Doorsteps) initiative, aimed at mending the educational and psychological issues caused by Covid-19, by terming it a part of the New Education Policy (NEP) upheld by the RSS and opposed by the DMK. The remark comes a day before the launch of the programme by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Under this initiative, DK President K Veeramani said, those who completed Class XII could be engaged to teach students in classes I-V, while graduates would teach students in classes VI-VIII. “This idea is sugar-coated poison as it’s nothing but a plan to inject religious matters into young minds,” he said.

The DMK government, he added, had opposed the NEP of the Union government and announced that a high-level committee of educationists would be formed to develop an education policy for Tamil Nadu as an alternative to the NEP. “The DMK government can constitute this committee with a deadline for submitting its recommendations and then implement them. Since educational plans are for the future of our children, a hasty move in this regard should be avoided,” Veeramani added.

The DK leader also sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin in this issue and that the School Education Department should desist from engaging itself in controversial issues.