Kodanad murder: Custody of suspect Kanagaraj’s kin sought

COIMBATORE: Nilgiris police, who are investigating the murder-cum-heist in Kodanad estate, on Tuesday filed a petition before trial court seeking custody of two persons arrested for allegedly destroying evidence.

S Dhanapal (44), brother of prime suspect Kanagaraj who died in a road accident three months after the April 2017 incident, and R Ramesh (34) a relative, were arrested in Salem on Monday. They are charged under Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender.), 204 (Destruction of 1[document or electronic record] to prevent its production as evi­dence) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC. They were remanded in Gudalur sub-jail under judicial custody.

Police recently managed to retrieve some evidence, in electronic format as well, alleged to have been destroyed and it revealed the duo’s involvement. “We have to establish their role beyond doubt and sought 10-day custody to interrogate them. We believe investigation would gather momentum once we question them,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said Dhanapal and Ramesh had arranged a safe place for Kanagaraj in AP to stay after the incident. “Also, we suspect they know something about Kanagaraj’s death,” sources had added.