Madras HC to the rescue of JEE (Main) pass students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to allow students who have cleared the JEE (Main) Test to participate in the counselling for admissions to B.Arch courses.

Admitting two writ petitions, Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Monday said, “The issue requires consideration. However, the counselling is starting tomorrow (October 26). To balance the rights of the students, there shall be an interim order directing the Anna University and the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions to permit students who have cleared both National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 and JEE (Main) 2021 to participate in the counselling for B.Arch course.”

However, the interim order is subject to the final outcome of the petitions.

Given that the students who took JEE (Main) test could not submit application online, they will be permitted to participate in the counselling and submit relevant documents physically at the time of counselling, the judge ordered. The matter was posted to November 9. The petitioners had stated till the academic year 2020-21, students who cleared the aptitude test conducted by the NATA and JEE (Main) were considered eligible for admissions to B. Arch course.