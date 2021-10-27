Rains ahead, roads leave Kovai motorists worried

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Damaged roads are not new to Coimbatore and the residents blame the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for poor maintenance. With rains around the corner, residents urged the CCMC to prevent further damage to roads and ensure the safety of motorists as well as pedestrians.

V Vignesh, a resident of Kavundampalayam, said, “As the flyover works are currently underway in Kavundampalayam, we can’t immediately demand the city corporation to fix the roads. But, there are several roads in the vicinity that are in dire need of a makeover.”

S Sanjeev Krishna, a resident of Anbu Nagar near Podanur, said, “The road turns slushy after a downpour, which makes it difficult for the residents to ride or even commute through the stretch. The issue has not been addressed for two years now.” Roads in wards 75 and 86 are in similar condition. M I Ashik Ahmaed of Karumbukadai said CCMC did repair the roads despite several petitions. President of Consumer Awareness and Protection Association (CAPA) N R Ravisankar said the road connecting Hopes College junction to Avinashi road and Vilankurichi.

“In 2019, drinking water pipelines were laid on the eastern side of Vilankurichi road. The work has been completed, but the stretch is yet to be re-laid.” When contacted, CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara told TNIE that several projects were underway in the city and it was not feasible to lay roads till they are completed.

“Drinking water project is being implemented in the old wards, underground drainage works are underway in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur. Simultaneously, the TWAD is doing a water supply improvement scheme in added areas, followed by IOCL’s gas pipeline scheme. A few service providers are also laying fibre optic cables.”