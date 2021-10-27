Relief to mother seeking to use her name as daughter’s initial 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday told the State government to consider within a month a single mother’s plea to allow her daughter to continue using her initial in school records. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order on a petition filed by one Pothumponnu, a resident of Karur.

Pothumponnu’s daughter is a Class IX student at a government school in Karur. Though the girl has her mother’s first letter as initial in all her government documents and school ID card, the school reportedly told Pothumponnu to use her husband’s name as initial for her daughter while applying for an examination. The counsel appearing for Pothumponnu relied upon a 2003 G.O. which permits use of mother’s name for children’s initial during school admission.

Justice Ramamoorthy perused the documents and confirmed the girl bears the first letter of her mother’s name as initial. He told the Director of School Education and Assistant Director of Government Examinations to consider Pothumponnu’s representation.

14 years past

Pothumponnu was estranged from her husband 14 years ago and is raising her child alone