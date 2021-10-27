STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin asks depts to work in tandem during monsoon

Chief Minister MK Stalin, at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, called upon government departments to work in tandem to check losses during the northeast monsoon.

Published: 27th October 2021

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, called upon government departments to work in tandem to check losses during the northeast monsoon.

Addressing Collectors; police commissioners and superintendents; and senior officials of key departments through videoconferencing, Stalin said, “When we fail to treat nature properly, it teaches us a lesson or two; so, it’s in our hands whether we face it (the monsoon) as a gift or a disaster.”

Referring to the Meteorological Department’s forecast that the northeast monsoon this year would be a normal one for Tamil Nadu, Stalin said 17 districts had already received copious rains. “We are at a critical juncture wherein we have to discharge our duties with extra care,” he added.

Conveying information received from Met department to the public; encouraging voluntary organisations who serve during natural disasters; disseminating information required by fishermen; monitoring storage levels in dams; keeping sufficient stock of essentials for the rainy season; and desilting canals to prevent water stagnation were among the advice given by the Chief Minister to the officials.

‘Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal in 24 hours’
Chennai: Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said a low pressure is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. An easterly trough also runs from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Under the influence of both the systems, isolated heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry till October 30

Forest dept personnel lauded for rescuing two
Chennai: CM MK Stalin lauded the Forest Department officials of Salem district for rescuing a woman and her daughter, who got caught in the flash flood of Anaivari waterfalls. In a tweet, Stalin said, “The courageous act of those who saved the mother and daughter is commendable, will be felicitated by the government. Humanity shines on the shores of those who dare to save the lives of others”

