Tamil Nadu flash floods: 'Did not expect this much response', says person who saved mother and child

SALEM: A 33-year-old man who saved a woman and her infant from a flash flood on Wednesday said he did not imagine he would receive this much response from all sides of the public.

On Sunday, two people risked their life and save a woman and a child who got stuck in a flash flood at Anaivari waterfalls in Muttal near Attur. Through they fell into the water, they managed to swim to a safe spot.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the duo got appreciation from various quarters including Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tweeted saying the duo will be honoured by the government.

M Abdul Rahman (33), a resident of Pudhupettai near Attur in Salem along with one Lakshmanan, a resident of Vazhapadi saved a man, his wife and their infant from a flash flood in Muttal Anaivari water

falls. Both Rahman and Lakshmanan fell into the water after rescuing them but fortunately, they escaped with minor injuries.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Abdul Rahman said, "I do not even know the name of the woman and the infant. While I went to the waterfalls I noticed water pouring much higher compared to normal days. People who come to the waterfalls are busy taking selfies and videos."

"Suddenly the flood increased and the woman, her husband and infant were stuck in a rock and unable to move. After seeing the infant I decided to take a risk and along with Lakshmanan, we both saved the trio. Another person also helped us in this incident. But we do not know his details. But unfortunately, we both slipped into the water but with god's grace within five-second, we both were thrown out of floodwater," he added.

"While I fell into the water I felt this was my end. At first my family members scolded me for taking risks. But after the video went viral and people started to praise my efforts now they are very excited and still, my father does not believe that I saved that infant," he added.

"On Wednesday, DGP C Sylendra Babu and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan spoke to me over the phone and praised my efforts. Functionaries from various political parties, officials from the Revenue and Police departments also spoke to me. I don't know who uploaded that video but I thank that person," Abdul Rahman told The New Indian Express.

Abdul Rahman came back to his native place Pudhupettai three months before from Maharashtra where he was working in a BPO company. Presently he along with a pharmacist running a medical shop at Attur. He got married and has two children.