STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government asks Centre for additional 800 seats for medical colleges

The Central government had already approved an intake of 850 students. 'We have sought additional 800 seats so that about 1,650 students can benefit,' the Minister said.

Published: 27th October 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday asked the Centre to sanction additional 800 seats for admitting students to the 11 medical colleges in the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The Central government had already approved an intake of 850 students. "We have sought additional 800 seats so that about 1,650 students can benefit," the Minister said.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital after participating in a review meeting on national COVID-19 vaccination by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the State Health Ministers, Subramanian said he had submitted a memorandum highlighting 11 demands of the Tamil Nadu government to the Union Minister.

"Apart from urging the government to expedite the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) project in Madurai, we have sought an AIIMS for Coimbatore," the Minister said.

As to the meeting of Health Ministers, he said it has been planned to provide the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the targeted population by November-end and schedule the second dose.

"We have sought adequate doses of COVAXIN from the Centre to administer the second dose to the beneficiaries," the Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp