Tamil Nadu records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Published: 27th October 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued to witness a marginal decline in daily new Coronavirus cases and the State on Wednesday recorded 1,075 fresh infections and 12 deaths. The caseload now is 26,98,493 while the death toll has gone up to 36,060.

The cumulative recoveries, including 1,315 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, has risen to 26,50,145, leaving active cases, including those in isolation, at 12,288.

The state had recorded 1,090 fresh infections yesterday. Chennai with 139 new infections, Coimbatore with 125, Chengalpattu 90, Erode 71 and Tiruppur 70 are among the five districts that contributed to the maximum cases.

Twenty-three other districts saw cases below 70 while ten districts recorded new infections in single digits, according to a bulletin from the State health department. With one death due to the infection today, the COVID-19 related fatalities in Chennai rose to 8,538.

The active cases in the metro remain at 1,533 and the total cases have mounted to 5,54,188, while the total recoveries, including 169 discharged today, stand at 5,44,117, the bulletin said.

