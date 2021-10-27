STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thoothukudi: Doctor arrested for threatening PHC employee

A doctor at Primary Health Centre in Ilayarasanendal was arrested for allegedly threatening a temporary staff, working as helper, with dire consequences.

Published: 27th October 2021

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A doctor at Primary Health Centre in Ilayarasanendal was arrested for allegedly threatening a temporary staff, working as helper, with dire consequences. Sources said an intimate video clip of the 51-year-old doctor, Dr M Gurusamy, and another woman staff had gone viral.

“Suspecting the helper’s hand, the doctor snatched the woman’s phone and threatened to kill her,” they said. Police said the doctor had asked the helper to guard the door while he was with the staff. Based on a complaint by the helper, police registered a case under Sections 294(b), 379(NP), 506(ii) of the IPC and Sec 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. 

