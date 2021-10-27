STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor RN Ravi faces flak for seeking info on welfare schemes

Chief secy terms it ‘routine administrative affair’; parties don’t buy it

Published: 27th October 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi. (File photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu’s recent circular to certain departments saying, “Governor wishes to know about departments and their ongoing welfare schemes...” triggered a political debate on Tuesday. Though the Chief Secretary clarified it was a routine administrative affair to keep information regarding government schemes, political parties in the State have termed this move by Governor RN Ravi as an interference in the administration.

“Honourable Governor wishes to know about the functioning of certain departments in the State and its ongoing welfare schemes, of both State as well the Union governments,” the Chief Secretary said in his circular dated October 18, and requested the heads of departments to be prepared to appraise the Governor about their department’s ongoing welfare schemes of both State and Union governments.

The Chief Secretary, in his clarification on Tuesday, said, “An official communication has become an unnecessary subject of discussion. A new Governor has assumed office in the State. I have instructed officials of all departments to keep ready the information regarding welfare schemes to be conveyed to the Governor. It is a routine practice in government administration to collect such information. It is inappropriate to make this a controversial issue. Those who are in the know-how of government administration know that it is a routine procedure.”

Speaking at Thanjavur, Peter Alphonse, a veteran Congress leader and chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission, reacted sharply to the development. “The post of Governor is like a fire tender. It should come to the scene only when there is fire. When the government administration is going smoothly, there is no need for the Governor’s interference. Him summoning and meeting the officials will give an impression that there are two governments in the State. This move should not send a wrong signal,” he said.

TNCC president KS Alagiri, too, condemned the move. “The Governor has no right to monitor or interfere in government schemes. He is an appointee and not an elected representative. So, the Governor’s move in this regard has an ulterior motive and is against the Constitution. He should stop such activities henceforth.”

It is to be noted that when the Governor called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi a few days ago, a release from the Raj Bhavan had said, “A number of issues concerning the development of the State and welfare of its people were discussed. The Prime Minister assured all possible assistance for the good of the State.” This has raised several eyebrows as such a statement used to be issued whenever the Chief Minister of the State called on the Prime Minister.

The circular from the Chief Secretary also assumes significance as the DMK, while in Opposition, had vehemently opposed former Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to the district headquarters and reviewing welfare schemes. They had also staged demonstrations wherever Purohit went for such review meetings. Purohit, however, had strongly defended his action saying it was within the framework of the Constitution. However, after a few months, he silently gave up the visits.

“The DMK had condemned Purohit because he had sought information regarding schemes without the knowledge of the Chief Minister or other ministers. He had acted as a parallel Constitutional head of the State. But the present Governor, RN Ravi, has sought the information through the CM. It is a routine practice and there is nothing wrong in it,” DMK spokesperson J Constantine Ravindran told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi RN Ravi welfare schemes
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp