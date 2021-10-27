TN Governor RN Ravi faces flak for seeking info on welfare schemes

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu’s recent circular to certain departments saying, “Governor wishes to know about departments and their ongoing welfare schemes...” triggered a political debate on Tuesday. Though the Chief Secretary clarified it was a routine administrative affair to keep information regarding government schemes, political parties in the State have termed this move by Governor RN Ravi as an interference in the administration.

“Honourable Governor wishes to know about the functioning of certain departments in the State and its ongoing welfare schemes, of both State as well the Union governments,” the Chief Secretary said in his circular dated October 18, and requested the heads of departments to be prepared to appraise the Governor about their department’s ongoing welfare schemes of both State and Union governments.

The Chief Secretary, in his clarification on Tuesday, said, “An official communication has become an unnecessary subject of discussion. A new Governor has assumed office in the State. I have instructed officials of all departments to keep ready the information regarding welfare schemes to be conveyed to the Governor. It is a routine practice in government administration to collect such information. It is inappropriate to make this a controversial issue. Those who are in the know-how of government administration know that it is a routine procedure.”

Speaking at Thanjavur, Peter Alphonse, a veteran Congress leader and chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission, reacted sharply to the development. “The post of Governor is like a fire tender. It should come to the scene only when there is fire. When the government administration is going smoothly, there is no need for the Governor’s interference. Him summoning and meeting the officials will give an impression that there are two governments in the State. This move should not send a wrong signal,” he said.

TNCC president KS Alagiri, too, condemned the move. “The Governor has no right to monitor or interfere in government schemes. He is an appointee and not an elected representative. So, the Governor’s move in this regard has an ulterior motive and is against the Constitution. He should stop such activities henceforth.”

It is to be noted that when the Governor called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi a few days ago, a release from the Raj Bhavan had said, “A number of issues concerning the development of the State and welfare of its people were discussed. The Prime Minister assured all possible assistance for the good of the State.” This has raised several eyebrows as such a statement used to be issued whenever the Chief Minister of the State called on the Prime Minister.

The circular from the Chief Secretary also assumes significance as the DMK, while in Opposition, had vehemently opposed former Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to the district headquarters and reviewing welfare schemes. They had also staged demonstrations wherever Purohit went for such review meetings. Purohit, however, had strongly defended his action saying it was within the framework of the Constitution. However, after a few months, he silently gave up the visits.

“The DMK had condemned Purohit because he had sought information regarding schemes without the knowledge of the Chief Minister or other ministers. He had acted as a parallel Constitutional head of the State. But the present Governor, RN Ravi, has sought the information through the CM. It is a routine practice and there is nothing wrong in it,” DMK spokesperson J Constantine Ravindran told TNIE.