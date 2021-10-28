Coimbatore: PM Modi’s banner taken down from petrol bunk ahead of stir

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A banner featuring the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a petrol bunk was removed on Wednesday allegedly after an outfit announced a protest against fuel price hike. Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam announced a flower tribute protest to the Prime Minister’s photo placed at the bunk near Guppusamy Naidu Hospital Junction on Avinashi Road.

Hours before this, the bunk management, based on the direction of the city police brought down the banner. However, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam members staged the protest and offered floral tributes to a photograph they had brought.