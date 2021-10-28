STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Film production studio slapped with Rs 25 lakh fine

The bench stated that defaulting borrowers, like the present appellants, take advantage of the existing judicial system and prey on its shortcomings.

Published: 28th October 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed costs of Rs 25 lakh on Gemini Film Circuit (GCC) for “dragging litigations” over default of payment to Venkateswara Financiers Hyderabad Private Limited.

Dismissing an appeal filed by GCC, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “The appellants will pay costs assessed at Rs 25 lakh to the respondent in addition to whatever is due in terms of the decree that has been upheld.”

The bench stated that defaulting borrowers, like the present appellants, take advantage of the existing judicial system and prey on its shortcomings. This is because more often than not, courts do not pass appropriate order for costs and do not take matters to their logical conclusion by taking action for perjury in respect of false affidavits.

The entire object of the Commercial Court Act, 2015 would be defeated if commercial matters are not dealt with by applying commercial principles and by awarding appropriate costs and interest, the bench said. The bench affirmed that there is no ground for interfering with the judgment. The appeal is elated to GCC borrowing Rs 7.5 core at 27 per cent interest per annum in 2012 for financing the film Madha Gaja Raja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp