Madras HC awaits report in idol theft case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed its Registry to get a report from a Special Court in Kumbakonam for trial in an idol theft case against a US-based antique dealer Subhash Chandra Kapoor.

Justice G Ilangovan gave the direction in a petition filed by Kapoor against the trial court’s order dismissing his application to recall some of the witnesses for cross-examination.

Kapoor, who is lodged in Puzhal Prison in Chennai, claimed in his petition he lacked sufficient documents to cross-examine some witnesses. Therefore, he filed an application before the trial court to recall those witnesses. But the trial court dismissed the application in December last year, Kapoor said.