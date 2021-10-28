STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi fire tragedy: Toll touches seven

Four of the deceased were shooting videos of the incident, say cops

Published: 28th October 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Debris of collapsed buildings being removed from the spot in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district | special arrangement

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: The toll in the fire mishap at a cracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district rose to seven on Wednesday after rescue personnel found the body of a missing 11-year-old boy from under the debris. The deceased was identified as M Dhanabal, nephew of the shop owner, S Selvaganabathy.

Sources said Selvaganabathy, who runs a grocery, had opened a firecrackers stall outside the shop and stocked crackers in the first floor of the building. A fire broke out there on Tuesday evening, which soon spread to the stocked crackers and also to a bakery, next to Selvaganabathy’s shop. While crackers exploded on one side, sources said, gas cylinders in the bakery also caught fire, resulting in collapse of both buildings. “A few people in these shops got stuck inside,” said a witness.

Among the deceased, one person whose identity was not ascertained on Tuesday, was later recognised as Valli (65), Selvaganabathy’s relative. Also, Nazar (40), who was admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, died in the wee hours of Wednesday. The other injured are Sivagami, Santhini, Annamal, Saritha, Parameswari, and Govindhan, besides Selvaganabathy.

A senior police official said, “In the first phase of inquiry, we suspected the cause of fire to be a spark from electric line. Four among the seven deceased were witnesses to the incident and were taking videos in their mobile phones. During the blast, a pillar flew out and fell on them. The grocery and a part of the bakery also collapsed. However, we have demolished the remaining considering the safety of public.”

Minister EV Velu, District Collector PN Sridhar, Superintendent of Police, Ziaul Haque, and others inspected the spot and visited the injured at the hospital. The SP also issued a statement saying people had to take a no objection certificates from fire, police, and health departments if they wanted to run temporary firecrackers shops. “Action will be taken against violators,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallakurichi fire tragedy
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp