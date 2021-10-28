Madras HC issues guidelines to medical commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued guidelines to be incorporated in the new regulations to be framed under the National Medical Council Act, 2019, to efficiently deal with complaints against doctors. Justice R Mahadevan issued the guidelines while quashing an order of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council deregistering Dr P Basumani for six months over misconduct and falling short of integrity.

The council should protect doctors facing frivolous complaints even when it is acting against erring doctors, said the judge, adding that once the general duties and responsibilities of medical practitioners are enumerated, the doctors violating them can be subjected to disciplinary action for misconduct.