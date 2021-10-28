Order on B Arch admissions vacated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Wednesday vacated an interim order on allowing students having a pass in JEE (Main) Test to participate in the ongoing counselling for admission to B.Arch courses in government engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The judge recalled his order issued on Monday in this regard following a submission by the Council of Architects that the State government’s decision to allow only those who had cleared the aptitude test held by the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) was based on its guidelines.

The prospectus for academic year 2021-22 had mentioned that only NATA marks will be considered for B.Arch admissions.