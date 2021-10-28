STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report sought on ration rice stocking, smuggling

Even the ration card holders are selling PDS rice to traders at a lesser price and the traders, in turn, transport it to Kerala and other States, the judge noted.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Senior Regional Manager of State Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) on the irregularities in Public Distribution System (PDS) and steps to be taken to prevent it. 

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing a batch of anticipatory bail petitions filed by several hulling agents who were accused of illegally stocking and transporting ration rice meant for public distribution.

Even the ration card holders are selling PDS rice to traders at a lesser price and the traders, in turn, transport it to Kerala and other States, the judge noted. “The government is spending Rs 33 per kilogramme and distributing the rice to ration card holders with a noble object that the needy get enough or proper food. But, this noble object is being defeated by some traders and hulling agents,” he observed.

After hearing the explanation given by the Senior Regional Manager of TNCSC on the ground reality and the manner in which the noble scheme is being misused, the judge directed the official to file a detailed report on the irregularities and the measures that could be taken to prevent it. The matter would be heard again on October 29. Justice Pugalendhi has been cracking a whip on the State government recently regarding its failure in preventing ration rice smuggling.

Quality assessment
Justice B Pugalendhi had earlier recommended formation of a four-member panel to enhance the quality of ration rice following reports that the rice was ‘inconsumable’

