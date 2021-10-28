STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sexual harassment of IPS: Special DGP’s plea to transfer trial dismissed

Court orders trial against cop accused of sexually harassing IPS officer be completed within three months

Published: 28th October 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment
By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a setback to the suspended special DGP accused of sexually harassing an IPS officer, the Madras High Court on Wednesday turned down his plea to transfer the trial of the harassment case from the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Villupuram.

Dismissing the petition, Justice P Velmurugan ordered the trial be completed within three months. In his plea, the senior cop had challenged the territorial jurisdiction of the CJM in Villupuram, and asked for the case to be moved to a judicial magistrate court having jurisdiction in places where the alleged offence occurred.

The special DGP is facing charges of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer while they were on bandobast duty during a tour programme of the then Chief Minister in February this year. During arguments, his counsel had asserted that as per the complaint/FIR and final report, the alleged offence was said to have occurred between Namakkal and Ulundurpet, and the other alleged offence against the second accused (SP D Kannan) was said to have occurred at the Chengalpattu toll plaza. As such there was no alleged offence committed within the CJM’s jurisdiction.

Refusing to accept his contentions, Justice P Velmurugan dismissed the petition which also sought quashing of the Villupuram CJM’s order turning down a similar plea. Last week, Justice Velmurugan had dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by suspended SP D Kannan seeking to be discharged from the case. Kannan is accused of intercepting the vehicle of the woman IPS officer, while she was on her way to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the special DGP, and forcing her to talk to the senior officer over phone.

Plea to quash ICC findings still pending
Another petition by the special DGP asking the findings of the internal complaints committee be quashed is pending before the High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual harassment IPS officer
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp