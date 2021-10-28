STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu logs 1,061 new Covid-19 cases, 12 fatalities

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,286 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,51,431, leaving 12,051 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu added 1,061 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the overall tally to 26,99,554, while the death toll mounted to 36,072 with 12 more deaths.

A total of 1,22,835 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,07,88,402 till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 135 and 123 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as ten districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Theni recorded the least with one, the bulletin said.

