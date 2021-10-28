Tiruchy Corporation serves notice to owners of 37 ill-maintained plots in city

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the city receiving rain for the past few days, waterlogging on vacant plots and poorly maintained plots pose a threat of turning into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. However, Corporation officials said they have taken this into concern and acted upon it.

"We have served notice to 37 people for not maintaining their plots properly. We have mentioned in the notice that there is rainwater stagnation on their plots and they should take immediate steps to clear it and also avoid a recurrence. Otherwise, the Corporation will levy a fine and also take legal action against them," a senior Corporation official said.

According to officials, the Corporation is spraying oil balls (a mix of mosquito larvicidal oil and husk rolled in the shape of a ball) in waterlogged plots and places. "We have already used oil balls at some waterlogged locations. Our ground-level team is taking steps to identify such spots and the Corporation is

taking steps to ensure a safe monsoon," a health officer said.

Senior Corporation officials said they have allotted about 150 domestic breeding checkers for each zone. "They will visit each zone to identify water stagnation and take steps to prevent mosquito breeding. If they find poorly maintained plots with waste and waterlogging, they will alert the health officer concerned, who will, in turn, initiate action on the land owners," an officer said.

Several residents said senior Corporation officials have to regularly monitor the drive.

Ilavarasu Pandiyan, a resident of KK Nagar, said, "There are so many vacant plots in Khajamalai and KK Nagar areas. During the monsoon, water would stagnate on these plots and turn into breeding grounds. Therefore, the Corporation should conduct inspections in a regular manner to ensure that owners maintain the plots in the right manner."

"Action should be taken against those failing to maintain the plots properly. The Corporation should also warn people not to throw away old tyres, containers or materials in the open, which can collect rainwater," he added.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said they have started fogging operations in several areas from October 1 and the drive will be carried out in all areas.