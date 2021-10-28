TN govt reconstitutes committee to spur exports

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After unveiling its exports promotion strategy to make the state a $1 trillion economy by quadrupling its exports, the State government on Wednesday reconstituted 10-member State Export Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary by including representation from export associations and councils from various champion sectors identified in the export strategy.

A Government Order (G.O.) issued late in the evening by Industries Secretary N Muruganandam said the decision has been taken after a proposal to reconstitute the committee was sent by managing director and chief executive officer of Guidance Tamil Nadu, Pooja Kulkarni.

According to the G.O., the 10-member committee will be chaired by chief secretary and include a convenor, a co-convenor, and eight members. They include Industries secretary; Finance secretary; Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department secretary; Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi Department secretary; Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Department Secretary; Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department secretary; Managing Director of Guidance (convenor); Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Southern Zone, Chennai (co-convenor); and export council/association representatives from champion sectors.

According to the G.O., the State export promotion committee will meet at least once in every six months to review the progress in implementation of the export strategy. Senior officers from the Union government shall also be invited to attend the meeting.