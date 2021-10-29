STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 tally breaches 27 lakh in Tamil Nadu

A total of 1,23,084 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,09,11,486 till date.

Published: 29th October 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday added 1,039 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally past the 27 lakh mark to reach 27,00,593, while the toll mounted to 36,083 with 11 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,229 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,52,660 leaving 11,850 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,23,084 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,09,11,486 till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 126 and 118 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as eight districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Theni recorded the least with one, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COIVD 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp