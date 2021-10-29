STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Educational staff asked to table statement on assets, liabilities

School Education Commissioner sent proceedings in this regard to all chief educational officers and government secretary sent a circular to all government offices in the State. 

Published: 29th October 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 05:38 AM

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Government employees including teachers working in government and government-aided schools and officials working in educational offices have been asked to submit their asset and liability statements.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Association General Secretary S Mayil said though it is a regular procedure, no one is following it strictly. 

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association general secretary Selvam said when a government employee purchase an asset, he should get permission from the higher authorities and it should be recorded in the service register.

