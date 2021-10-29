Educational staff asked to table statement on assets, liabilities

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Government employees including teachers working in government and government-aided schools and officials working in educational offices have been asked to submit their asset and liability statements.

School Education Commissioner sent proceedings in this regard to all chief educational officers and government secretary sent a circular to all government offices in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Association General Secretary S Mayil said though it is a regular procedure, no one is following it strictly.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association general secretary Selvam said when a government employee purchase an asset, he should get permission from the higher authorities and it should be recorded in the service register.