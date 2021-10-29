Flood alert in Madurai, Theni districts as water in Mullaiperiyar dam crosses 138 feet

By Express News Service

THENI: With the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam reaching 138 feet against its total capacity of 142 feet, a second flood alert was issued to Theni and Madurai districts and Kerala’s Idukki district on Thursday.

The flood alert to Theni and Idukki was issued around 3 am on Thursday by PWD Assistant Engineer, Periyar Dam, P Raja Gopal. Sources said the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam reached 138.05 feet following the incessant rains in Kerala and areas near the dam for the past few days. “People residing near the banks of the river have been asked to move to safer locations,” they said.

Meanwhile, officials from the disaster management department have taken efforts to provide all the necessary assistants to the people. Areas around the dam are receiving 28.4 mm of rain. Thekkady lake recorded 40 mm rain. Compared to the first flood alert, rain recorded this time was less. The first flood alert was issued on Saturday when the the water level in the dam had reached 136.80 feet.