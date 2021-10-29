Jayakumar responds to OPS, says Sasikala’s out of AIADMK ‘forever’

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The debate over the re-entry of VK Sasikala into the AIADMK continued to haunt the party on Thursday. AIADMK spokesperson and senior leader D Jayakumar on Thursday came out strongly against the one-time aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and said she would not be admitted to the party. He said this in response to party coordinator O Panneerselvam’s recent statement that Sasikala’s re-entry into the party can be decided on after a discussion by the party’s headquarters office bearers.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Jayakumar said, “A decision in this regard was taken by the party’s general council and all district units of the party passed resolutions that those who are in contact (with Sasikala) should be expelled. This decision holds good forever.”

When Jayakumar said the AIADMK was standing like a fort made of steel, and no termite could destroy it, reporters asked whom he was warning. However, he didn’t give a pinpointed reply. When questioned about why Panneerselvam now wanted a discussion on the Sasikala issue, Jayakumar said, “I can’t comment on that. I can only highlight the decision already taken by the party.”

In another development, JM Basheer, deputy secretary of the AIADMK’s minorities wing, urged Panneerselvam to expel the party’s joint coordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami from the AIADMK as he had betrayed the Muslim community. However, within hours, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, in a joint statement, expelled Basheer for anti-party activities. Basheer could not be reached for a comment.

Ever since Panneerselvam’s comment suggested a change of heart in his stance against Sasikala, a few party leaders have publicly voiced support for him. These include former minister Sellur K Raju, the party’s steering committee member JCD Prabhakar, and former MP Anwar Rhazza.

In the past, both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami expelled many functionaries who had either expressed support to Sasikala or contacted her over the telephone. There were no voices against Palaniswami on those occasions. But many AIADMK functionaries did not relish a derisive remark made by Palaniswami on Sasikala a week ago, and another comment made by the party’s deputy coordinator KP Munusamy. Both had alluded that readmitting Sasikala into the party would lead to the party going into the hands of a particular caste or community and would be tantamount to burying the principles and ideals of late leaders of the AIADMK.

When contacted, a couple of other senior functionaries also told TNIE there was nothing wrong with what Panneerselvam said. However, it was evident from their tone that there is a change of mind regarding the re-admission of Sasikala and that they did not like the comments of Palaniswami and Munusamy. However, both of them said the need of the hour is unity among the top two leaders.

Amid these developments, AIADMK cadre and functionaries are eagerly awaiting what happens at Pasumpon village, where Panneerselvam and Palaniswami would pay homage to late leader Muthuramalinga Thevar. Also, there are expectations over whether Sasikala and Panneerselvam would meet there.