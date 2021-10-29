Panel will oversee Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Allaying apprehensions raised over the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorsteps) scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the scheme would be implemented using State funds, and the entire process of selecting volunteers to teach children would be monitored by a committee of educationists. Also, only volunteers who adhere to the government’s guidelines will be allowed to participate.

Pointing out that the State government had already clarified many times that the New Education Policy introduced by the Union government would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said a committee of educationists would be formed to evolve a State Education Policy.

“This scheme will improve school education in Tamil Nadu. The volunteers to be engaged will act as goodwill messengers of government schools and a bridge between teachers, schools, and society. So, I appeal to all sections of people to understand the objective of this scheme and work towards strengthening government schools,” the chief minister said in a statement here.

Pointing out that the scheme has been devised to set right learning losses and psychological issues caused by the pandemic, during which schools remained shut, Stalin said it has been designed based on recommendations from educationists, UNESCO, and members of the Economic Advisory Council of the State government.

“So far, 86,550 people have registered to serve as volunteers to teach children under this scheme. Of them, 67,961 are women, 18,557 are men, and 32 are transpersons. They will be selected directly by school management committees based on their educational qualifications, place of residence, experience, and other indicators. The committee will include headmasters, teachers, parents, and local-body representatives. Special training will be imparted to the selected volunteers,” the chief minister said.

Stating that the government has taken into consideration some of the apprehensions raised over the scheme, Stalin said, “The scheme will have an additional objective — to ensure enrolment of one lakh students in government schools in the ensuing academic year.”

Classrooms, labs, and school halls inaugurated

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated new buildings for government colleges, classrooms, laboratories, auditoriums, and multipurpose halls, among other things, through videoconferencing from the Secretariat. These facilities are in Perumbakkam, Vyasarpadi, Uthiramerur, Hosur, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Palacode, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivakasi, Karaikudi, Mettupalayam, Thondamuthur, Pudukottai, Palladam, Edappadi, Veppanthattai, Viruddhachalam, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, and Surandai. Meanwhile, NCC representatives who received awards called on the Chief Minister

CM greets Canada’s defence minister

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday greeted professor Anitha Anand, who has been appointed as the Defence Minister of Canada. “I am happy to know that Honourable Anita Ananda, a person of Tamil origin and a former professor of law, has been appointed as the Minister of National Defence after her appreciable stint as Procurement Minister during the pandemic. I convey my wishes to excel in her new role,” the Chief Minister said

TN to cover expenses of Tiruchy student

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the State government would bear the educational expenses of a government school student from Tiruchy district who got into IIT-Hyderabad. According to a press statement, Stalin on Thursday called on one Arunkumar, son of Ponnazhagan of Karadipatti in Tiruchy district and a student of Sevalpatti government higher secondary school, who secured admission at IIT-Hyderabad

Industries minister hands over dividends for three PSUs to CM

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday handed over cheques towards dividends from three public sector undertakings (PSUs) for the year 2020-21 to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat. The PSUs and their dividends are as follows: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation - Rs 77.93 crore; State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu - Rs 70 crore; and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited - Rs 7.33 crore

Gowthaman appointed chairman of Fisheries Development Corporation

Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed N Gowthaman as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation. Gowthaman hails from Akkaraipettai village in Nagapattinam district and has been engaged in resolving issues faced by fishermen over the past 25 years. He had also served as a member of the committee constituted by the government for resolving problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen, and has held talks with the Sri Lankan government