Pollachi sexual assault case: After flak, hearing held through video conference

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Mahila Court judge Nandhini Devi on Thursday adjourned the further hearing of Pollachi sexual assault case for November 2. According to sources, on Thursday, the hearing was held through video conference.

This comes after the police personnel escorting the accused in the case allegedly facilitating a meeting between the accused and their family members after the previous hearing. They stopped the vehicle carrying the accused midway on their way back to Salem prison, and allowed the accused to meet their family members.

However, police sources said the hearing was held this time through video conference as police teams had been diverted to Thevar Jayanthi bundobast duty. It may be recalled that seven personnel of the Salem city police were placed under suspension after videos of the meeting of the accused and their family members surfaced on social media.