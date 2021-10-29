Post Jayalalithaa, AIADMK still in a transitional phase; in search of a leader

By Online Desk

The AIADMK's struggle to regain its political relevance after the setback it suffered in the assembly election in April this year is not only making any headways but has hit roadblocks with differences erupting between the leaders over whether or not to throw in their lot with VK Sasikala, the former aide of party general secretary and late CM J Jayalalithaa.

Presently, the party is divided over the AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam's remarks on Sasikala's reinduction into the party.

Responding to queries of media persons in Madurai recently, Panneerselvam said that senior office bearers of the party would decide on Sasikala's reinduction.

With an eye on party leadership, Sasikala surprised political observers on October 17 by unveiling a plaque that declared her to be the general secretary of AIADMK. She also hoisted the party flag to mark AIADMK's golden jubilee celebrations. On the occasion, she called upon the AIADMK factions to unite to help the party regain its old glory. Sasikala was expelled from the AIADMK by its coordinators and former chief ministers, Edappadi K Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam following the factional feud that erupted in the party in the wake of Jayalalithaa's death.

Reacting to the development, D Jayakumar, former minister and a loyalist of Edappadi Palaniswamy, announced that legal action would be taken against Sasikala.

However, Panneerselvam's remark was received with delight by Sasikala supporters within the party. It may be recalled that the AIADMK has been marred by factionalism ever since the death of the late chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa.

It may be recalled that soon after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, Panneerselvam openly rebelled against Sasikala for usurping the chief minister's post from him. Subsequently, the Supreme Court sentenced Sasikala and her kin to four years imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case. Since she returned to Chennai after completing her jail term in Bengaluru, Sasikala has been trying to make a comeback to the party.

Lately, the fortunes seem to be turning in favour of Sasikala with Panneerselvam himself, who once rebelled against her, coming out in favour of her. The party is likely to go through a major churning in the days to come. Where it is headed depends on the prudence of the leaders to settle their differences in order to stem the rot and work on strengthening the party.

Prof Ramu Manivannan, head of the department of politics and public administration, University of Madras pointed out that presently the AIADMK is too weak to challenge the DMK.

"It's in a period of transition. It has to transplant itself under a new leadership. The party has to come together and rally behind a leader. It has to choose the best from the worst crop. ," he told The New Indian Express.

"Sasikala is seen as one of the potential leaders," he replied to a query.

To a question on Dravidian parties and communal politics, the professor said that when it comes to casteist or communal politics, the only difference between the BJP and the Dravidian parties is that the former does it blatantly while the Dravidian parties practice it subtly.