Superstition force Tenkasi cattle farmers to follow this polluting practice

Published: 29th October 2021 11:29 AM

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Unaware that they are contributing to environment pollution, cattle farmers in the districts down south are 'religiously' hanging cow placenta, wrapped in sacks, on banyan trees or are dumping it in wells. The reason: They believe the cows will give more milk if they do so.

Selvam and Arulraj, farmers in Aladipatti village, said after calving they hang the placenta of the cows on banyan tree or cactus as they believe by doing so, the quantity of milk will increase on par with the level of the milk (white sap) in the tree or cactus.

"Until a decade ago, we used to wrap placenta in a palm leaf box. But now, sack has replaced palm leaf," said Mariappan, a farmer from Karumbanur village, claiming the practice is not new but is being followed for centuries across the State.

Some farmers of Veeranam, Kidarakulam and Ukkirankottai villages told TNIE they are disposing the cow placenta in abandoned wells. "By doing so, we believe the milk quantity will increase, just like the water sprouting from spring in the well," they said.

However, farmer Rajesh has a different reason to say for disposing of placenta in wells. "If we allow dogs to eat the placenta, the animal may become more aggressive and could harm the people," he said.

When contacted, Dean of Veterinary College and Research Institute in Tirunelveli,  A Palanisammi, said hanging placenta on trees or disposing it in well will harm the environment. "The farmers should give up their superstitious beliefs. Burial is the scientifically correct way to dispose placentas. The farmers should dig a pit having a depth of at least four feet to bury them. This way, dogs will not be able to smell them," he suggested.

When asked if his department is spreading awareness on the disposal method of placenta, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Tirunelveli region, Theophilus Roger, said the veterinary surgeons in all the dispensaries have been instructing the farmers to bury the cow placenta properly.

However, most of the cow deliveries in the rural parts are taking place at the owner's house, and majority of farmers are yet to be taught on the 'placenta disposal' method. 

