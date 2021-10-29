TN gets nod for an additional 600 MBBS seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu got 600 additional MBBS seats with the Union Health Ministry (UHM) giving approval for student admission at new medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Dindigul and Ariyalur districts on Thursday, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. He added that approval has been given for 150 students to be admitted in each of these colleges.

The UHM had in September given approval for admission in seven medical colleges, with intake of 150 students each in colleges at Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Kallakurichi districts, and 100 students each in Namakkal, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram districts. Thus, the State has received an additional 1,450 MBBS seats.

Subramanian said the State is also asking for an additional 50 seats each in colleges at Namakkal, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram. If it is approved, the State will get an additional 1,650 MBBS seats. However, it is doubtful whether the seats would be allotted this year, the minister added.

In Coimbatore, already, 150 students have been admitted and now, the State has asked for additional 100 seats in the college. “The State has 26 government medical colleges where 3,750 MBBS seats are available. There are 14 self-financing medical colleges with 2,350 MBBS seats and nine deemed universities with 1,550 seats. Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country to have such a high number of MBBS seats,” Subramanian said. So with the new medical colleges, the State will have a total of 9,100 MBBS seats, the minister said.