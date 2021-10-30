STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK, Congress, DMDK want Aadhaar, EPIC linked

Karu Nagarajan, of the BJP, demanded a copy of draft electoral rolls given to the State Election Commission for the urban local body elections.

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said a decision on linking Aadhaar and EPIC is to be taken by the ECI, and the representations will be forwarded accordingly. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To prevent duplicate entries in electoral rolls, the AIADMK, Congress and DMDK have urged the Election Commission to link Aadhaar numbers with Electoral Voter Identity Cards (EPIC).
On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a consultation meeting at the Secretariat with representatives of recognised political parties in the State.

Special camps for special summary revision of electoral rolls are to be conducted on November 13, 14, 27 and 28, keeping November 1 as the qualifying date for enrolment in the voters’ list. Applications are to be accepted for inclusion, deletion and change of address of voters.

Speaking to reporters, AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman said, “When a voter relocates, his address is changed in his family ration card and Aadhaar. It should automatically get updated in EPIC,” adding that he said the AIADMK has sought the final date till which voters will be added to the voters’ list for the urban local body elections.

Congress representative Damodaran said Aadhaar and EPIC should be linked to eliminate duplicate entries in electoral rolls. “Special camps should be held in colleges to enrol adult students. Members of a family should be allotted the same booth.”

The DMDK representative said four days are not sufficient to enrol new voters amid the festive season. “We wanted Aadhaar to be linked to voters ID to avoid bogus voters.” Representatives from the CPI and CPM demanded special camps on more than four days. They said unrecognised political parties that have representation in the Assembly should also be invited for consultations.

Karu Nagarajan, of the BJP, demanded a copy of draft electoral rolls given to the State Election Commission for the urban local body elections. “A dedicated officer should be nominated for bulk deletion and inclusion of names,” he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said a decision on linking Aadhaar and EPIC is to be taken by the ECI, and the representations will be forwarded accordingly. He also said an integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 1, and objections will be received till November 30. The final voters list will be released on January 5.

‘Auto update needed’
“When a voter relocates, his address is changed in his... Aadhaar. It should automatically get updated in EPIC,” the AIADMK said

